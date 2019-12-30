Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FLXN. BTIG Research started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

