FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Lowered to $270.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.35.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $285.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $180.05 and a one year high of $315.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.52 and its 200 day moving average is $291.17.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1,371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after buying an additional 633,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,341,000 after purchasing an additional 402,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

