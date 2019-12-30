FirstBlood Price Reaches $0.0938 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00001281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Liqui, Livecoin and Gatecoin. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $18,717.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.69 or 0.01323248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OKEx, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Liqui, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

