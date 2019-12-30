Financial Contrast: Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) vs. Diversified Restaurant (OTCMKTS:SAUC)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Restaurant has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Diversified Restaurant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $12.45 million 0.84 -$3.06 million N/A N/A Diversified Restaurant $153.14 million 0.23 -$5.00 million N/A N/A

Noble Roman’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Restaurant.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Diversified Restaurant shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Diversified Restaurant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Diversified Restaurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -15.86% -21.36% -9.82% Diversified Restaurant -3.04% N/A -3.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Noble Roman’s and Diversified Restaurant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversified Restaurant 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Diversified Restaurant beats Noble Roman’s on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Diversified Restaurant Company Profile

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc., a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.