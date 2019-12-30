Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $31.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 2,729,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,882 shares of company stock worth $1,478,409. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

