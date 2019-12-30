Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Down 16.1% in December

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 268,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

FN traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $64.57. 134,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,995.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 9,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $599,571.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,600.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,100. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fabrinet by 87.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Fabrinet by 8.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

