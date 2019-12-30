Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 0.6%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $176.00 and last traded at $176.00, approximately 18 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.51.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, unsecured personal loans, personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and community rebuild loan programs.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.