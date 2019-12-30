Everus Achieves Market Cap of $6.78 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Everus has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $4,363.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everus has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $5.60 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.14 or 0.06091200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

EVR is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,919,952 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $24.43, $7.50, $18.94 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

