Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the November 28th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.12. Evergy has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $840,930. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

