EventShares U.S. Policy Alpha Fund to Issue — Dividend of $0.16 (BATS:PLCY)

EventShares U.S. Policy Alpha Fund (BATS:PLCY) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1606 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of BATS PLCY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $24.25. 5,142 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

