ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65, 7,802 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 4,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1556 dividend. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

See Also: Put Option

