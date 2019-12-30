ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:CEFZ) Shares Down 0.4%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:CEFZ) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.18, approximately 1,129 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 16,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

