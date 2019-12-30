Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinlim, LATOKEN and Mercatox. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $170,563.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.06082950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037159 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, CoinTiger, P2PB2B, Coinlim, IDEX, LATOKEN and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

