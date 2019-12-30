Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $21.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Erytech Pharma an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERYP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERYP traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Erytech Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

