Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of NVST opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.26. Envista has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

