Envirosuite (ASX:EVS) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Envirosuite Ltd (ASX:EVS) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), approximately 305,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $87.06 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.20.

Get Envirosuite alerts:

In related news, insider Hugh Robertson 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th.

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells a technology platform. It offers environmental management software for environmental compliance, risk management, incident intelligence, impact modelling, source identification, blast management, and environmental intelligence. The company serves port operators, oil refineries, and government, as well as mining and wastewater industries.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Envirosuite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirosuite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.