Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $180,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,094.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $942,965. 12.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 136,339 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 148,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 560.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after buying an additional 1,226,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $26.76. 2,780,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,301. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

