Enigma (ENG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00005272 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Hotbit, Mercatox and Liqui. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $28.83 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00041677 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00582342 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001072 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000440 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, AirSwap, Hotbit, Binance, ABCC, Tidex, Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit, OKEx, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Liqui and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

