Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

