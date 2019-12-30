Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENBL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Enable Midstream Partners news, Director Sean Trauschke bought 10,000 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 590,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,153,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENBL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 785,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

