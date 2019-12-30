Emphy (EPY) Market Capitalization Hits $52,645.00

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded up 57.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Emphy has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. One Emphy token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a total market capitalization of $52,645.00 and $194.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00583812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011212 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009869 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emphy’s official website is emphy.io

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

