Ellaism (ELLA) Tops One Day Volume of $343.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $43,028.00 and $343.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.01816036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062482 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

