ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE) Shares Up 3.2%

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE) shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, 118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

