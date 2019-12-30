Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,110,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 13,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,501.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

ELAN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.29. 1,232,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

