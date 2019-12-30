Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.18 and last traded at $76.18, 1,894 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESALY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eisai in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eisai Co., Ltd will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

