Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Update

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 521,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 28th total of 602,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Gilford Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,719.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIGR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 171,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,041. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

