DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.70.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.7% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 279,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 55.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

