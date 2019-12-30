Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) Stock Price Up 97%

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Inc (OTCMKTS:MYDP)’s stock price rose 97% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 76,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 54,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP)

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc, an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc in May 2017.

