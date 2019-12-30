Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Donegal Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Dennis Joseph Bixenman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $118,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,825.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $419.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.00%.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

