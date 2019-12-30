DigitalBits Market Capitalization Tops $2.92 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $102,983.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00601217 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001364 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,219,766 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

