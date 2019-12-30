Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Trading Up 0.1%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €14.59 ($16.97) and last traded at €14.56 ($16.93), approximately 135,353 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €14.55 ($16.92).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBB shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nord/LB set a €12.42 ($14.44) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.37 ($15.54).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.71.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

