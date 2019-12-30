DECENT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,830.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. DECENT has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1,830.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DECENT has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, LBank and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007271 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BCEX, ChaoEX, HitBTC, LBank and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.