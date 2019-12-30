Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) to announce sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.06 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $8.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $619,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,482.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,964 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Dana by 357.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dana during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Dana by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.