Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.72. The company had a trading volume of 101,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $98.99 and a 12 month high of $144.82.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $3,694,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,036,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 195.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,551,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,232,000 after buying an additional 208,921 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 394,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 184,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,298,000 after buying an additional 133,392 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.