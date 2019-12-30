Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CURO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.33. 224,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. Curo Group has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $514.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Curo Group had a return on equity of 408.48% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $297.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.75 million. Analysts forecast that Curo Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CURO. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 205,516 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,517 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

