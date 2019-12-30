CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

CubeSmart has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. CubeSmart has a dividend payout ratio of 153.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

CubeSmart stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $27.97 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

