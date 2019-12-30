Critical Contrast: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) versus Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) and Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Five Prime Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corcept Therapeutics $251.25 million 5.59 $75.41 million $0.60 20.48 Five Prime Therapeutics $49.87 million 3.29 -$140.45 million ($4.13) -1.09

Corcept Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Five Prime Therapeutics. Five Prime Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corcept Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Corcept Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corcept Therapeutics and Five Prime Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corcept Therapeutics 30.41% 29.08% 26.16% Five Prime Therapeutics -921.30% -65.39% -48.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and Five Prime Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corcept Therapeutics 0 2 2 0 2.50 Five Prime Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 232.59%. Given Five Prime Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Prime Therapeutics is more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Corcept Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics beats Five Prime Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It is developing relacorilant that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with Cushing's syndrome; and Abraxane in combination with relacorilant, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic ovarian cancer, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is also developing selective cortisol modulator CORT125281 combined with Xtandi that is in open label Phase I/II trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; CORT118335 selective cortisol modulator for the treatment of antipsychotic-induced weight gain and non-alcoholic steatotic hepatitis; and FKBP5 gene expression assays. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28. Its product candidates also include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor. The company's BMS-986258, an anti-T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-3 antibody, which is in clinical trial as a single agent and in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced malignant tumors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, INBRX 110 LP, UCB Pharma S.A., and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; a collaboration agreement with Roche; and license agreements with Galaxy Biotech, LLC, BioWa, Inc. and Lonza Sales AG. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.