Couchain (COU) Trading Up 27.4% Over Last Week

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. In the last week, Couchain has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $7,793.00 and approximately $6,096.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.14 or 0.06107647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029858 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

