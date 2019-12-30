Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.32 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.33.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

