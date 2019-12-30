Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Up 12.9% in December

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 46.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after buying an additional 512,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 67.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 341,700 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 7.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,118,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 147,727 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the second quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 98.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,511 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Paranaense de Energia currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ELP remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

