City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading 1.6% Higher

City Pub Group PLC (LON:CPC) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 219.98 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.86), 14,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 53,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Pub Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on City Pub Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get City Pub Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 204.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $129.85 million and a PE ratio of 83.65.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs in London and southern England. The company's pub estate comprises 39 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold, managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.