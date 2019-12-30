CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 778,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. 127,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIB. Barclays began coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

