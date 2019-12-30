Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CFBK stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.58. Central Federal has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.07.
Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.91%.
About Central Federal
Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.