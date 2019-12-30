Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CFBK stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.58. Central Federal has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Get Central Federal alerts:

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Federal in the third quarter worth $2,120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Federal in the second quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Federal by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Federal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.