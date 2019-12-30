Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $420,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 1,653.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of CLSN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 166,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67. Celsion has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Celsion worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

