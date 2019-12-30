Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.40 ($6.28).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €4.98 ($5.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of €5.75 ($6.69). The business’s 50 day moving average is €4.45 and its 200-day moving average is €4.76.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.