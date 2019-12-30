Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSTL. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $33.00 price target on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

CSTL stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

