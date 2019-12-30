CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Argus

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target boosted by Argus from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.42.

CarMax stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 466.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5,505.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

