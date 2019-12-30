Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0673 on Top Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000910 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $67.42 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00589134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000473 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, CoinTiger, BigONE, Neraex, CoinEx, Bibox, RightBTC, EXX, Cryptopia, BitMart, FCoin, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, LBank, ZB.COM, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

