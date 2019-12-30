Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,798. The stock has a market cap of $828.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.