Brokerages Set New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Target Price at $22.33

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $27,936.00. Also, Director C. William Griffin acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $194,760.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 433,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 274,106 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

